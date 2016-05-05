EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville, Alton and Granite City all had good days on the track and in the field as the Southwestern Conference Girls Track and Field Championship took place at Edwardsville's Winston Brown Complex Wednesday afternoon.

O'Fallon won the team title with 166 points on the day, finishing ahead of East St. Louis, who had 133; the Tigers were third at 119 and Redbirds fourth at 105, followed by Belleville West (68), Belleville East (45), Granite City (41) and Collinsville (15). The Panthers also won the JV division of the meet, scoring 192.5 points, with Edwardsville second (127.5), East St. Louis (122), West (80), East (64), Alton (15), Granite (13) and Collinsville (four).

“O'Fallon is definitely a competitive team across the board,” said Tiger coach MiKala Thompkins, “ so we knew they were the ones we were definitely up with. Our (4x100 relay) was a surprise today; they were seeded seventh and we ended up placing fifth with a consistent time; our (4x200 relay) had a consistent time and we're just a hair off the state qualifying time.

“The girls did the very best they could do in every single event; we had quite a bit of first-place finishes in JV and varsity, so that was exciting. Julianna Determan had a really good day (a first in the 3,200 meters and 1,600 meters in the JV meet), which is quite hard to do, so that's really exciting to see her get out there and really challenge herself (by doing both races).”

Next week's IHSA Class 3A sectional meet in Rock Island (where most of the teams taking part in Wednesday's meet will also be competing) will be a bit of a different nature than the SWC meet, Thompkins feels. “We lock and load for meets like this,” Thompkins said, “but next week, it's focusing solely on those evens that we want to qualify in for state (the top two in each event plus all athletes who meet the state qualifying standards move on to the IHSA state track meet at Eastern Illinois' O'Brien Stadium in Charleston; the state meet is set for May 19-21).”

Here's the area results from Wednesday's events:

VARSITY

HIGH JUMP: Katie Mans, Alton, first (5-4)

POLE VAULT: Gabriella Romano, Edwardsville, first (9-0; won on a jump-off); TyRiss Holliday, Alton, second (9-0)

LONG JUMP: LaJarvia Brown, Alton, first (18-11.5); Raina Valyo, Alton, third (15-8); Alexis Boykin, Edwardsville, fourth (15-6.25); Emmie Stanifer, Edwardsville, sixth (15-5); Morgan Ambruso, Granite City, 11th (12-1)

TRIPLE JUMP: LaJarvia Brown, Alton, first (39-4); Raina Valyo, Alton, fourth (34-5.5); Sydnee Valentine, Edwardsville, ninth (28-5.5)

SHOT PUT: Jewel Wagner, Alton, second (40-3.5); Jessie Chappel, Edwardsville, third (39-6.5); Cheyvon Buckingham, Alton, fourth (37-11); Emma Daech, Edwardsville, sixth (34-6.5); Hannah Harris, Granite City, 12th (27-1.5)

DISCUS THROW: Alexis James, Alton, second (122-8); Savannah Maloney, Edwardsville, third (114-5); Jessie Chappel, Edwardsville, fourth (108-6); Hannah Harris, Granite City, seventh (86-7); Kennedi Freeman, Alton, ninth (83-7)

4X800 RELAY: Edwardsville, first (9:47.85); Alton, sixth (11:21.13)

4X100 RELAY: Granite City, second (49.22); Edwardsville, fifth (51,18); Alton, seventh (51.30)

3,200 METERS: Colleen Corkery, Edwardsville, first (12:05.31); Rachel Schonecker, Edwardsville, second (12:18.65); Kori Nesbitt, Granite City, fifth (12:43.13)

100 HURDLES: LaJarvia Brown, Alton, first (14.34); Kendra Griggs, Edwardsville, seventh (16.61); Ayonna Clayton, Alton, eighth (17.56); Elise Krone, Edwardsville, ninth (19.75)

800 METERS: Melissa Spencer, Edwardsville, third (2:27.49); Victoria Vegher, Edwardsville, fourth (2L28. 59); Alyssa Comer, Granite City, 11th (2:39.50); Katie Mans, Alton, 13th (2:47.51); Mariah Williams, Granite City, 14th (2:49.89); Teonsay Moss, Alton, 16th (3:14.79)

4X200 RELAY: Granite City, second (1:45.72); Edwardsville, fifth (1:47.90); Alton, sixth, (1:48.65)

400 METERS: Jaydi Swanson, Edwardsville, fourth (1:03.02); Anyria Goner, Alton, eighth (1:07.19)

300 HURDLES: LaJarvia Brown, Alton, second (45.27); Diarra Smith, Alton, sixth (50.70); Elise Krone, Edwardsville, seventh (51.36); Kendra Griggs, Edwardsville, ninth (54.28)

1,600 METERS: Payton Flowers, Edwardsville, second (5:33.16); Maddie Miller, Edwardsville, third (5:39.26); Kori Nesbit, Granite City, seventh (6:00.80); Mariah Williams, Granite City, eighth (6:05.60)

200 METERS: Toni Rush, Granite City, third (26.36); Tatiana Perry, Edwardsville, fourth (26.54); Robyn Pointer, Granite City, seventh (26.86); Daysha Lacey, Alton, eighth (27.09); Jeanea Epps, Alton, 11th (27.18); India James, Edwardsville, 14th (28.40)

4X400 RELAY: Edwardsville, third (4:06.65); Alton, seventh (4:43.02)

JUNIOR VARSITY

HIGH JUMP: Meggie Schroeder, Edwardsville, T-third (4-6)

LONG JUMP: Jerica Haire, Granite City, fourth (13-4); Traonna Ward, Granite City, seventh (12-6); Hannaiah Hamilton, Alton, eighth (10-9)

TRIPLE JUMP: Hannaiah Hamilton, Alton, seventh (25-4.5)

SHOT PUT: Haley Sparks, Edwardsville, second (32-6); Alyssa Johnson, Edwardsville, fourth (31-7); Bria Thurman, Alton, sixth (30-7); Denise Swain, Alton, ninth (24-6.5); Akimma Nicks, Granite City, 13th (18-9)

DISCUS THROW: Haley Sparks, Edwardsville, second (91-6); Alyssa Johnson, Edwardsville, fifth (83-7); Bria Thurman, Alton, seventh (78-11); Akimma Nicks, Granite City, 13th (48-10)

4X800 RELAY: Edwardsville, second (10:48.23)

3,200 METERS: Julianna Determan, Edwardsville, first (12:12.18); Kennison Adams, Edwardsville, second (12:27.82)

100 HURDLES: Jasmine Bishop, Edwardsville, fourth (18.02);Jamya Moore, Edwardsville, sixth (22.63)

100 METERS: Arryon Moss, Alton, sixth (13.40); Jenna Krone, Edwardsville, seventh (13.77); Dahila Nelson, Edwardsville, ninth (14.17); Brichel Landon, Alton, 10th (14.52)

800 METERS: Haley Allard, Edwardsville, first (2:35.98); Jaycie Hudson, Edwardsville, second (2:40.10); Jaxon Connelly, Granite City, ninth (3:22.29); Maggie Chenault, Granite City, 10th (3:32.40)

4X200 RELAY: Edwardsville, fourth (1:37.32)

400 METERS: Traonna Ward, Granite City, sixth (1:12.94); Jerica Haire, Granite City, seventh (1:13.56); Hannaiah Hmilton, Alton, ninth (1:26.77)

300 HURDLES: Honor Dimick, Edwardsville, third (52.63); Jasmine Bishop, Edwardsville, fourth (54.01)

1,600 METERS: Julianna Determan, Edwardsville, first (5:45.57); Katelynn Singh, Edwardsville, third (6:02.09); Jaden Myint, Granite City, eighth (7:11.39)

200 METERS: Meggie Schroeder, Edwardsville, sixth (28.98); Dahila Nelson, Edwardsville, ninth (29.53); Alexia Rodgers, Alton, 11th (33.51)

4X400 RELAY: Edwardsville, second (4:31.19); Alton, fifth (4:42.39)

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

