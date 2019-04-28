COLLINSVILLE – The Edwardsville girls distance runners and field events led the way as the Tigers finished a solid sixth place in Friday’s Collinsville Invitational at Kahok Stadium.

The Tigers scored 96 points to place sixth in the field, coming ahead of four schools, including the host Kahoks, and are starting to round into form for important meets in May and for the IHSA Class 3A sectional coming soon.

Distance running remains a strong point for the Tigers, starting with Abby Korac’s second-place finish in the 800 meters, coming in at 2:17.17, while Makenna Lueking and Hannah Stuart went third and fourth in the 1,600 meters, their times at 5:39.61 and 5:43.38 respectively. Jaycie Hudson finished third in the 3,200 meters, her time coming in at 12:44.34.

In the hurdles races, Kymel Bell was third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.77 seconds.

In the relay races, it was the 4x800-meter team of Kaitlyn Loyet, Elise Krone, Maddie Miller and Stuart coming in second with a time of 9:43.67. In the underclass relays, the 4x100-meter team of Jada Hall, Maddy Jones, Jadyn Renth and Jenna Ramad coming in second with a time of 53.14 seconds, the 4x400-meter team of Emilie Fry, Loyet, Avah Marse and Sydnee Campbell came in fourth at 4:37.93, and the 4x800-meter team of Loyet, Krone, Miller and Korak were second at 9:43.67.

In the field events, Payton Flowers ended up in a three-way tie for fourth with Bella Miller and Paige Nowak of O’Fallon. All cleared at eight feet even, but Flowers placed fifth on the basis of fewer misses over Nowak. Quianna Johnson placed third in the shot put with a throw of 37’ one-quarter inch, and Gabby Saye was third in the discus, tossing 105’ 3”, while Johnson came in fifth at 98’ 5”.

