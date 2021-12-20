VISITATION CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT --- FIRST ROUND



EDWARDSVILLE 62. PARKWAY NORTH 25: Edwardsville played in the opening game of the annual Visitation Academy Christmas Tournament Saturday and got off to a great start as the Tigers defeated Parkway North of west St. Louis County in the opening round.

The Tigers led all the way, holding leads of 21-9, 32-19 and 51-25, shutting out the Vikings in the final quarter 11-0.

Syd Harris led the way for Edwardsville with 23 points, while Elle Evans added 13 points, Macy Silvey had seven points, Emma Garner, Blakely Hockett and Ellie Neath all had four points, Ashlyn Hauk scored three points and both Ella Cook and Zay Hoover both scored two points.

The Tigers are now 10-1, while North goes to 2-4.

