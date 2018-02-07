EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s girls basketball team completely dismantled a quality O’Fallon squad on Senior Night Tuesday 67-34 at Edwardsville.

Edwardsville, the state’s top-ranked team and one of the tops in the country for high school girls, improved to 24-0 and 13-0 in the Southwestern Conference. The win clinched a ninth consecutive SWC championship for the girls.

In alphabetical order, the EHS seniors honored were: Myriah Noodel-Haywood, Sydney Kolnsberg, Kate Martin, Rachel Pranger, Lauren Taplin and Rachel Vinyard.

O’Fallon falls to 23-4 overall and 11-3 in the SWC.

Edwardsville bolted out to a 23-7 first-quarter lead, then rolled to a 39-14 lead at the half.

The Tigers outscored O’Fallon 13-10 and 15-10 in the final to quarters for the tally of 67-34.

Rachel Pranger and Kate Martin were shining stars on Senior Night with 22 and 18 points respectively. Jaylen Townsend contributed 10 points for the Tigers.

Quierra Love had five points, Morgan Hulme finished with four points, while Myriah Noodle-Haywood, Lauren Taplin and Katelynne Roberts each had two points. Madelyn Stephen tossed in one point.

Edwardsville travels to Alton for a Thursday night game.

