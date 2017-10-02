PEORIA – Edwardsville's girls cross-country team emerged victorious in the Saturday's Class 3A Peoria Invitational cross-country meet at Detweiler Park, where the IHSA state meets will be held Nov. 4. The Tiger girls scored 44 points to take the team title among 29 schools, while the EHS boys finished ninth in the 33-team field with 252 points.

Among other area schools, both Granite City teams finished 25th with the Warrior boys scoring 720 points and girls finishing with 722 points, while Alton's boys took 29th at 793 points and Alton's girls were 28th with 825 points.

EHS' Abby Korak won the 3A girls individual crown with a time of 17:30.8, with Abby Schrobligen third in 17:37.7, Melissa Spencer fifth in 17:50.1, Emiley England 13th in 18:14.4 and Jaycie Hudson 22nd in 18:28.5 to round out the scoring. On the boys side, Roland Prenzler was Edwardsville's top runner on the day, finishing 23rd in 15:12.5, Franky Romano 36th in 15:25.6, Jack Pifer 37th in 15:25.7, Max Hartmann 62nd in 15:38.8 and Holden Potter 94th in 16:01.2.

Granite City's Andrew O'Keefe finished fourth in 14:43.1, while Alton's top runner on the day was Kelvin Cummings, who finished 67th in 15:44.8. Chessy Nikonowicz was Granite City's top female runner on the day, finishing 118th in 20:17.9 while Ainsley Redman was Alton's best female runner, finishing 151st in 21:15.7.

In Class 1A/2A, Triad's girls finished 10th on the day with 252 points and Roxana's girls were 29th with 837 points; in Class 1A/2A boys, Triad finished 17th with 481 points while McGivney Catholic was 22nd with 624 points and Roxana was 35th with 1,030 points. The top girls runners were Alyssa Kowalski of Triad (22nd in 18:45.8) and Roxana's Michaela Tarpley (128th in 20:36.7), while the top area boys runners were Triad's Jarod Willis (68th in 16:18.0), Roxana's Cree Stumpf (91st in 16:28.9) and McGivney's Zachary Brasell (96th in 16:31.9).

Huntley (127 points) won the 3A boys team title while Normal University (137 points) won the girls 1A/2A team crown and also won the boys 1A/2A title (87 points); the 3A boys individual champion was Dylan Jacobs of Orland Park Sandburg, while the girls 1A/2A individual winner was Shanice Garbutt of Danville and the boys 1A/2A winner was Jacob Gebhardt of Sterling.

