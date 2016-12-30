OSWEGO - Edwardsville’s girls basketball team continued to dominate in the Oswego East Holiday Classic basketball tourney on Thursday with another triumph.

The Tigers thumped Queen of Peace 60-23 Thursday for another easy win and earned a spot in today's championship game at Oswego. Oswego East belted Sycamore 75-25 on Thursday to move to the Friday title matchup. Oswego East beat Lemont 75-37 and Jefferson 90-21 in its two previous games.

Makenzie Silvey continued her hot scoring hand with a team high 17 points for the Tigers. Kate Martin contributed 12 points, Rachel Pranger had 11 points and Myriah Noodel-Haywood added seven points and Criste’on Waters had three points.

Edwardsville and Oswego East play at 2:30 p.m. on Friday for the tourney championship.

Edwardsville led 24-4 at the end of one, 37-10 at half, 48-21 at the end of three and outscored Queen of Peace 12-2 in the final quarter for the 60-23 score.

