NORMAL - Edwardsville's basketball girls continue to cruise into another week of the season, now sporting an 8-0 record after a big win over Normal this past Saturday at Normal.

Kate Martin had 12 points and Rachel Pranger 10 as Edwardsville defeated Normal Community 44-33 in a non-conference girls basketball game in Normal Saturday afternoon.

This week, the Tigers head into a 7:30 p.m. Thursday game at Granite City. At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, the Tigers host East St. Louis at Lucco-Jackson Gym at 7:30 p.m.

The Iron held a 19-18 lead on the Tigers at the half; Edwardsville took the lead at three-quarter time at 28-24 and outscored Normal 16-9 in the final quarter to run out winners on the day.

Quierra Love added eight points on the day for EHS on Saturday.Brent Feeney also contributed to this story.

