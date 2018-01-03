CHICAGO – The Edwardsville girls basketball team has been voted the state's No. 1 Class 4A team.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Illinois Associated Press' Class 4A rankings, released this afternoon, has the Tigers atop the top 10 teams in the state with 97 points; Chicago Montini is second at 90 points, Geneva third with at 77 points, Rock Island fourth at 61 and Des Plaines Maine West fifth at 53 points. The Tigers were tied for second in the poll taken before the holiday tournaments.

EHS is also ranked 19th in the national high school Super 25 rankings by USA Today, trailing Southeast Raleigh (N.C.) and ahead of Princess Anne of Virginia Beach, Va.; Mitty High School of San Jose, Calif., is ranked No. 1 by the national newspaper.

In addition to Edwardsville's ranking, Civic Memorial is ranked fourth in this week's AP Class 3A poll, trailing Morton, Peoria Richwoods and Glenbard South of suburban Chicago.

More like this: