GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

TIGER CLASSIC

In the Edwardsville Tiger Classic on Saturday at Lucco-Jackson Gym, the host Tigers lost to O'Fallon in the final 25-17, 20-25, 25-21. In earlier matches of the tournament, the Tigers won over Breese Central 25-21, 18-25, 16-14, then defeated Columbia in the semifinal 25-21, 25-20. The Tigers are now 6-1 on the year.

In the other matches on the day, Pleasant Plains rallied to defeat Freeburg 12-25, 25-19, 20-18, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Bloomington 25-18, 25-18, it was O'Fallon over Staunton 25-18, 25-15, Dunlap won over Columbia 25-22, 18-25, 15-4, Rock Island won over St. Louis Metro 25-4, 25-16, Highland won over St. Louis KIPP Academy 25-4, 25-6, Chatham Glenwood defeated the Edwardsville junior varsity 25-11, 25-19, the Tiger JV came back to defeat Metro 25-16, 20-25, 15-8, O'Fallon got past Pleasant Plains 18-25, 25-22, 15-12, the Midgets swept the Rocks 25-12, 25-8, Staunton got by Glenwood 25-21, 23-25, 15-7, Dunlap defeated KIPP 25-3, 25-13, Bloomington won over Highland 25-22, 25-22, Metro won over KIPP 25-10, 25-7, it was Pleasant Plains over Columbia 25-20, 25-17, Central won over Rock Island 25-14, 25-16, Glenwood won over Highland 25-17, 25-22, Bloomington defeated Staunton 25-2, 25-11, Dunlap won over the Edwardsville JV 25-19, 23-25, 25-20 and Mater Dei won over Freeburg 25-21, 25-22.