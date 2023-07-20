EDWARDSVILLE - The Gori Law Firm is proud to announce its partnership with Edwardsville Futures as the presenting sponsor for this year’s Pro Wildcard Challenge Tennis Tournament. The tournament, which kicks off Thursday, July 20, and continues through Friday, July 21, will showcase exceptional talent from local, professional tennis players seeking to qualify for the 12th Annual Edwardsville Futures Tournament, July 24-30.

The Pro Wildcard Challenge is just one of the organization's many wildcard events. Each one invites participants near and far to join in for a chance to earn their place in the professional tennis tournament. These tournaments are made possible through community organizations and partnerships, like the one with The Gori Law Firm. The women-owned and led asbestos litigation firm prides itself on its commitment to community giving and has donated more than $3,500,000 to over 300 charities and causes.

“As a firm deeply rooted in the Edwardsville community, we believe in supporting local sports and providing opportunities for athletes to exhibit their talent and skills,” said Sara Salger, managing partner of The Gori Law Firm. “We are thrilled to partner with Edwardsville Futures once more to help them put on this event and look forward to an action-packed tournament.”

Interested participants can register in person on the tournament day from 8-10 a.m. at the Edwardsville High School Tennis Center. Play begins at 1 p.m. at Edwardsville High School. Members of the community are invited to come to show their support.

For more information about The Gori Law Firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or follow them on Facebook @TheGoriLawFirm. To learn more about Edwardsville Futures and follow along with this year’s players, check out their website: www.edwardsvillefutures.com.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and has since recovered more than $4 billion in compensation for those suffering from asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, IL, Granite City, IL, Belleville, IL, Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Orlando. In addition to a nationwide practice concentrating on asbestos-related diseases and injuries, The Gori Law Firm also handles complex pharmaceutical and medical device litigation, personal injury and worker’s compensation cases. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877.456.5419.

