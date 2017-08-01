EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament presented by the EGHM Foundation started in earnest this morning with opening-round matches in the Pro Wildcard Challenge tournament presented by THEBANK of Edwardsville.

At stake in the tournament, which started at 8:30 a.m. today and runs through Thursday, is a spot in next week's main draw of the tournament, while the other semifinalists are awarded spots in the qualifying tournament that gets under way Saturday and runs through Monday. Play in the challenge will be held at the Edwardsville High School tennis center, with first- and second-round matches in the 32-player event set for 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. today.

Among familiar names entered in the challenge today were Edwardsville's Erik Weller, who met Drake Schreiber at 8:30 a.m. today in an opening-round match; Edwardsville's Seth Lipe, who drew Joseph Bishop in an 8:30 a.m. opening-round match today; EHS' Alex Gray, who teamed with Zach Trimpe to win the IHSA Class 2A doubles title this year, had an 8:30 a.m. opener against K.J. Stewart; and Marquette Catholic's A.J. Bower faced Mandeep Yadav in an 8:30 a.m. opener.

Quarterfinal and semifinal matches are set for 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, with the final set for Thursday.

