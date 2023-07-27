EDWARDSVILLE - The first round of main draw singles action wrapped up on Wednesday at The Futures Men's Pro Circuit Tennis Tournament held at Edwardsville High School.

The first round of singles play began Tuesday and concluded last night with the tournament's daily featured match, one that certainly delivered.

That match was Japan's Naomi Nakagawa [2] winning in three sets over American Alexander Petrov (Q). Nakagawa dropped the first set 7-6 after a five-point tie break but bounced back to win the final two sets by scores of 6-2 and 6-3.

Eight of the 16 first round matches were decided in three sets.

The full first round singles results go as follows:

GBR Aidan Mchugh [1] def. USA Mac Kiger 6-4, 6-4

USA Colin Markes def. USA Alejandro Moreno (Q) 7-6(3), 6-3

USA Learner Tien def. USA Ishaan Ravichander (Q) 6-3, 6-3

USA Michael Zheng (WC) [7] def. USA Hunter Heck (WC) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

JPN Yuki Mochizuki [3] def. USA Pierce Brazil Rollins (Q) 6-2, 6-1

CRO Vito Tonejc def. USA Axel Nefve (Q) 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-5

JPN Shinsuke Mitsui def. USA Cash Hanzlik 5-7, 6-4, 6-4

FRA Jaimee Floyd Angele [5] def. USA Gage Bremer 6-4, 6-1

USA Cannon Kingsley [6] def. USA Gabrielius Guzauskas (Q) 6-0, 6-1

USA Ozan Baris (JE) def. IRL Osgar O'Hoison 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-1

USA Kareem Al Allaf def. USA Adam Neff 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

USA Daniel Milavsky (Q) def. USA Ezekiel Clark [4] 7-5, 7-6(3)

USA Cooper Williams def. JPN Makoto Ochi [8] 7-6(2), 1-6, 7-5

USA Quinn Vandecasteele (Q) def. GBR Blu Baker 6-4, 5-7, 7-6(4)

USA Micah Braswell def. USA Kyle Kang (WC) 6-1, 6-4

JPN Naoki Nakagawa [2] def. USA Alexander Petrov (Q) 6(5)-7, 6-2, 6-3

All second round main draw singles matches will be played Thursday (July 27).

