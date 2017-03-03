EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Frozen Foods and Meat Market at 246 Main St. in Edwardsville is without a doubt, an institution in the community.

Fred Schulte and Ed Hall, the two owners, started in the business in the 1960s. Hall was first in 1965, then Schulte arrived in 1967. Both are legendary meat cutters.

Schulte said rumors have been circulating he is going to retire and sell the business with Hall, and he said it appears they will sell the business, tentatively set for the end of the month, but there are still some details to work out. He said he wanted to assure the public the business and the meat market will continue and people will be able to get the same kind of meats and service with the new owner. Schulte, 65, said he would likely continue with the business in the transition period.

“I started here in 1967, so this year will be 50 years for me,” Schulte said. “That is a long time. I love the customers and the business. I went in with the plan that I would sell and sometime I would retire. I will continue to cut meat, at least in the transition. When I am not here any longer, I will definitely miss the customers.”

Schulte said his business still prepares and sells bacon the old-fashioned way, curing and smoking their own.

“We buy fresh sides of pork, which is cured and smoked and we have had no problems getting them,” he said. “Price wise, it is maintaining, but maybe a little higher for this time of year. Overall, price and getting fresh sides of pork has been pretty normal.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Schulte said he wasn’t prepared to announce a new owner until the closing.

The Edwardsville business started in 1947. Fresh-cut meat and quality service is what the business is known for.

“We have been waiting on some of the same people for 50 years," he said. If people aren’t happy they aren’t going to come back, so we always tried to put the customers first.”

The business carries frozen foods, too, and fresh fruits, and gives people in the Downtown Edwardsville area a good option for meat and other items.

At Thanksgiving time and the holidays, the Edwardsville business sells an abundance of turkeys and ham. Pork kabobs and fresh meatloaf are two big sellers for Edwardsville Frozen Foods.

The landmark Herbie The Cow out front above the business is a definite Edwardsville landmark. Herbie has been standing tall above the business for many years and Schulte said he doesn’t look for that to change for years to come.

More like this: