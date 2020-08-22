GRANITE CITY - Edwardsville High golfer Caitlyn Dicks, a freshman who's enjoyed success in area junior tournaments, has played in her first two tournaments for the Tigers. And both times, things went very well.

On Tuesday in the large school division of the Madison County tournament at The Legacy Golf Club in Granite City, Dicks placed fourth in the individual standings with a seven-over-par 79 in helping Edwardsville take the team title with a score of 308.

Dicks felt that she could have played better, but did have fun in her first competitive high school tournament.

"Not too well, but it was fun," Dicks said in an interview that followed her round. "It was a good time."

Dicks enjoyed much success on the St. Louis junior circuit while in middle school, and has enjoyed her experiences during her first two high school meets.

"It's a lot of fun," Dicks said. "I like meeting new people, and doing new things, and a lot of fun."

Dicks also feels there aren't any real differences between playing juniors and high school thus far.

"There's not too many differences," Dicks said. "It's just with the team, and new people. But same game. Nothing too new."

Dicks knows she has much work to do in improving her game, and wants to improve as the season moves along.

"I think I have a pretty good short game," Dicks said. "But I have stuff to work on, and I'm trying to get better over the year."

Dicks is indeed looking forward to playing her four years with the Tigers' varsity, and is very grateful that the 2020 season is being played despite the COVID-19 Pandemic that has caused much concern across the area and nation.

"Yeah, I'm really excited that that we have a season this year," Dicks said, "and it didn't get cancelled over the Coronavirus."

Dicks has set some very good goals for her first season with Edwardsville.

"I'm hoping to consistently shoot in the 70s, mid- to high-70s this year," Dicks said. "And then continue to get better and better."

As far as the team goes, there's one goal Dicks has in mind.

"I don't know about the rest of them, but, I think, just have fun," Dicks said with a smile and laugh.

