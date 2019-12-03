EDWARDSVILLE - Each year, the Edwardsville Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 244, "Christmas with a Cop" program is one of the highlights of the year for the officers. The 10th annual event is set for Saturday, Dec. 14.

"The “Christmas with a Cop” program enables officers and other volunteers to spread Christmas cheer while getting to know some of the citizens of the community," Sgt. Matt Breihan said. "The positive interaction that takes place between the officers, children, and their families is something that lasts a lifetime.

"The Christmas with a Cop program will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S. Main, where 25 preselected children will receive a free breakfast cooked by the Police Officers. Afterward, the children will be escorted in squad cars to Target, where they are paired up with an Officer and each given $250 to spend on holiday gifts. After all the gifts are purchased, the children will accompany the officers to a gift wrapping table where they will have each gift wrapped by volunteers."

Breihan continued and said: "The Edwardsville Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 244 would like to extend thanks to Target, as well as, numerous private donors within the community to help us benefit more children in need."

