EDWARDSVILLE - Rileigh Kuhns, a senior forward with the Edwardsville High School girls soccer team, will be taking her offensive skills and talent across Interstate 70 this coming fall as she signed a letter-of-intent to play for Missouri-Kansas City in a ceremony held at the high school.

Kuhns, one of the Tigers' leading scorers with seven goals and eight assists last season, is an explosive scorer with good instincts, and she feels that she'll fit in well with the Kangaroos, who play in the Western Athletic Conference. She was attracted to the Kansas City area around the campus, at it played a factor in her decision.

"I'm hoping to start, and I'm hoping to bring an attacking mindset to the team," Kuhns said, "and I'm hoping to be a team leader in the future as well."

Tigers' head coach Abby Federmann thinks that Kuhns will continue to be a key scorer for UMKC when she starts her college career.

"Rileigh is a scorer," Federmann said, "and I have a feeling that she's going to continue that trend at UMKC. She's just one of those girls that puts herself in the right position to score goals, and I think that they will be able to fine-tune that ability, and she will be a success for that program."

Kuhns will be looking to major in pre-med at UMKC, and plans to be an anesthesiologist in the future. She also considered Louisville before signing with the Kangaroos, and also has some goals on both the pitch and the classroom.

