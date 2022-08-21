EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School football team held its annual Orange-Black scrimmage Friday night at Tiger Stadium to a good and enthusiastic crowd as the Tigers continue their preparations for the season opener next Friday at Jackson, Mo.

The Tigers performed well under the lights for the first time in the annual event, which showcases not only the varsity, but the underclass teams and the teams at both Lincoln and Liberty Middle Schools. Head coach Matt Martin was very pleased with the way things turned out.

"We got a lot of kids in, everyone got to play," Martin said in an interview after the scrimmage, "it was our first time under the lights, there was a lot of energy in the crowd, it was our first time to practice in the dark and we walked away healthy."

Tiger quarterback Jake Curry played well in the scrimmage in running the first-team offense and was the offensive standout, while the defense as a team played well also.

"I thought Jake Curry looked good," Martin said. "He was efficient in running our offense and executed well. Defensive-wise, I thought it was a good group effort. I think when we have our better teams, we have very good defenses."

Overall, the Tiger players continue to progress positively and have shown a determination to do well in the 2022 season.

"The kids have had a real positive attitude throughout the summer and the entire fall camp," Martin said.

Overall, it was a very good scrimmage for the Tigers as the team starts its prep work for Jackson, a traditional power in southeast Missouri and the Cape Girardeau area.

"I thought it was a positive scrimmage," Martin said, "and now, it's on to game week and we've got a real powerful opponent to prepare for. They've got a great winning tradition and we're going to have to play Edwardsville football to succeed. We've got a lot of work to do, we've got a lot to prepare for and we're all excited going into game week."

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

