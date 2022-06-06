EDWARDSVILLE – At approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, the Edwardsville Fire Department was dispatched to a working structure fire at a single-family residence near 5th Avenue and Bryant Avenue. Upon arrival, heavy fire was observed in the garage. The family was home at the time but was safely evacuated by first responders.

Edwardsville Fire Department Incident Commander Brenden McKee moved the fire to a Second Alarm, which brought additional fire suppression and EMS units to the scene.

The fire lasted for roughly one hour before it was declared under control just after 6 p.m. Sunday. Mutual aid was provided by the following agencies: Bethalto, Collinsville, Wood River Fire, Glen Carbon, and Maryville fire departments, along with Highland and Hamel EMS.

The home was heavily damaged and is currently uninhabitable, and the American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Additionally, three vehicles located in and around the home’s garage were destroyed.

A firefighter suffered a minor hand injury during the incident, and there were no other injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

