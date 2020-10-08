EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Fire Department responded to a serious camper fire in the 5000 block of Smith Drive in rural Edwardsville around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday.

When firefighters arrived the camper was fully engulfed with fire. Firefighters were able to put the fire out pretty quickly but the camper was a total loss.

Edwardsville called the Holiday Shores Fire Department for assistance since they had no hydrants. Holiday Shores brought a water truck.

A passerby called the homeowner to let them know about the fire. The homeowner then called 911. No injuries were reported and it is unknown how the fire started at this time.

