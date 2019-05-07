EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Fire Department and Anderson Hospital along with partners from Glen Carbon Fire/EMS, Maryville Fire and Troy EMS will be offering STOP THE BLEED CLASSES on May 23rd. Class Schedules are as follows:

0800 – 0930 Anderson Hospital

1030 – 1200 Anderson Hospital

1300 – 1430 Edwardsville Public Safety Building

1500 – 1630 Edwardsville Public Safety Building

1800 – 1930 Edwardsville Public Safety Building

2000 – 2130 Edwardsville Public Safety Building

May 2019 is the first ever National Stop the Bleed Month.

May 23 is the second annual National Stop the Bleed Day.

During this month and on this day...

· This nationwide campaign will highlight the importance of Stop the Bleed training and provide the public with information and education through local fire, EMS, and health care professionals.

· FREE Bleeding Control Basics classes will be offered to the public, furthering the goal of the American College of Surgeons to train everyone in the U.S. about what to do during a bleeding emergency.

· Many of our thousands of registered instructors will participate in this grassroots effort by leading hundreds of courses in the United States, with additional course offerings in other countries.

Prior registration is recommended to ensure seating. For questions about the STOP THE BLEED program or to register for a class at the Edwardsville Public Safety Building, call (618) 692-7540. To register for a class at Anderson Hospital, please call (618) 391-6516.

