DWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville firefighters responded to a residential fire Tuesday evening, Aug. 26, 2025, in the 500 block of Chapman Street, where an adult female occupant was home when the blaze was discovered.

The call came in at 6:23 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2025. The woman evacuated the small wood-frame residence and had a neighbor call 911, Edwardsville Fire Chief Brendan McKee said.

Upon arrival, Edwardsville crews found moderate to heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the home. Fire personnel stretched a 1 3/4-inch attack line to the second floor and began fire suppression efforts, McKee said.

The fire caused extensive damage to the second floor. The cause remains under investigation.

Mutual aid was provided by the Wood River and Glen Carbon fire departments. Troy and Collinsville fire departments were unavailable to assist as they were responding to an EMS call at the same time.

