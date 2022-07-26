EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Fire Department personnel called a Fire Box Alarm for a structure fire in the area of Richetta Drive in Edwardsville on Tuesday morning.

The fire call went out at 7:22 a.m. Tuesday and responding agencies included Glen Carbon Fire, Wood River Fire, Bethalto Fire, Troy EMS, and Madison County Rehab unit. Responding crews found a 20 x 50 outbuilding with smoke showing from eaves. Eaves are a part of a roof that projects out horizontally beyond the side of the structure it covers.

Firefighters entered the building and quickly extinguished the fire with 2 1-3/4-inch hand lines fed from a skid load, Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said.

"No one was in the building at the time and no one was injured during the fire, but some personal property was damaged and there was significant damage to one end of the structure," the chief said.

The Edwardsville Fire Department said the fire is still under investigation.

