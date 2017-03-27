EDWARDSVILLE - The public is invited to join the Edwardsville FFA Alumni Association for a social hour to be held 6 p.m., Friday, March 31. The event will be held at Other Place On The Hill, 401 State St. Hamel, Illinois.

The social provides a chance to meet the members and learn about the Association and the support it provides to the Edwardsville High School and Elementary Schools’ FFA programs. Membership is not limited to just past FFA members. It includes parents of students and others wanting to support agricultural education.

The primary purpose of the FFA Alumni Association if to sponsor an annual dinner and auction to raise funds for college scholarships, attendance at state and national conferences, and participation is sectional contests and other events.

Hors d’oeuvres will be available, but participants may also purchase their own dinners.

