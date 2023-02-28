EDWARDSVILLE - First Mid Bancshares, Inc., the holding company of First Mid Bank & Trust, is pleased to present the 2022 Chairman’s Award for Excellence to two employees in the Edwardsville area. In the past year, these employees have consistently demonstrated First Mid’s core values in their everyday work while making exceptional contributions to the company. Their commitment to their customers and colleagues has rightfully earned each of them the company’s highest honor.

Carol Brown is a Senior Loan Administrator, located at the Edwardsville Goshen banking center. She has been with First Mid for almost 10 years, demonstrating her commitment through the consistent exceptional service she provides to everyone she comes in contact with. Brown is known to accept any task that is thrown at her. She is the first one to work extra hours and coach new team members all while keeping her lenders organized and on schedule. When it comes to Commitment to Community, she can always be counted on to step up and volunteer her time.

Article continues after sponsor message

Krystal LaGrow is the Deposit Operations Manager, located at the Edwardsville 157 banking center. She has been with First Mid for more than 10 years, working her way up through the ranks. After LaGrow started her career as a teller, she was soon promoted to a manager role before moving into Deposit Operations. LaGrow’s expertise and reliability has proven time and time again that she can be counted on to rise to any challenge presented. She is committed to personal growth and development, and her team knows that she will champion their career paths as well.

The Chairman’s Award for Excellence is First Mid’s most prestigious award. Individuals are nominated by their peers and selected by the company’s executive committee.

About First Mid Bancshares, Inc.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, and First Mid Wealth Management Company. First Mid is a $6.7 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, and Texas, and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to our customers and communities and has done so over the last 157 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at firstmid.com.

More like this: