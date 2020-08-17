EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 Superintendent Dr. Jason Henderson was exceptionally pleased how the first two days of school went in District 7 on Thursday and Friday, the first days of the new hybrid schedule.

Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the schedule for middle and high schoolers is both in-person and online on various days for some, others have opted for the remote learning. There are many changes for the students now inside the school from small classroom sizes, masks, social distancing, hand sanitizers and constant disinfecting of the facilities by custodial personnel.

“Things are running pretty smoothly right now,” Henderson said. “We have about 15-20 percent doing 100 percent remote learning. That lowers the building population. We half the level of kids each day at the middle and high school levels and that went well and the students were able to do well at social distancing. I would say at all levels, kids have been wearing masks without any problems. The kids, the instructors and administration were all excited to be back.”

Dr. Henderson said most students are coming with masks, but The state has given District 7 disposable masks, providing one cloth mask for every student. Triad and Civic Memorial are all doing similar things as Edwardsville School District 7, Henderson said.

Dr. Henderson praised educators and the administration on their work with blended learning.

“The teachers have been outstanding and done a lot of work in just learning the new protocol,” he said. “It is almost like a first day of teaching for everyone again.”

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

