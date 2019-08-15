EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Community Unit District 7 started school on Tuesday with a new superintendent at the helm - Jason Henderson.

Henderson said he is excited to start the school year in Edwardsville. He came to Edwardsville as an administrator in the Triad School District.

“The beginning of the school year is always a great time,” Henderson said. “It has been as smooth as it can be so far. It has been a very positive experience and everyone is excited from students, parents and faculty.”

Henderson said student drop-offs and pickups will take a few days to get the exact routine worked out and he encouraged parents to be patient.

Henderson said he views it “a privilege” to be in the Edwardsville School District.

