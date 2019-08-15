EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Community Unit District 7 started school on Tuesday with a new superintendent at the helm - Jason Henderson.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Henderson said he is excited to start the school year in Edwardsville. He came to Edwardsville as an administrator in the Triad School District.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The beginning of the school year is always a great time,” Henderson said. “It has been as smooth as it can be so far. It has been a very positive experience and everyone is excited from students, parents and faculty.”

Henderson said student drop-offs and pickups will take a few days to get the exact routine worked out and he encouraged parents to be patient.

Henderson said he views it “a privilege” to be in the Edwardsville School District.

More like this:

Edwardsville School Board Votes to Dismiss 16 Employees
Mar 25, 2025
Kingston Willis is a Good Friend at Leclaire Elementary School
4 days ago
Edwardsville School Board Candidates Share Views at Forum
Mar 13, 2025
Lewis and Clark Board of Trustees Candidates Share Plans for the College at Forum
Mar 13, 2025
Triad Fourth Grade Teacher Competes to Become America's Favorite Teacher
Mar 24, 2025

 