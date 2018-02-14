Edwardsville District 7 Do The Right Thing winners are announced Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 once again recognized its "Do The Right Thing" monthly winners at the Monday, Feb. 12, School Board meeting. Article continues after sponsor message Each person recognized was nominated by his teacher/principal, or another staff member for an act of kindness observed somewhere in the school. Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now 108th Annual Alton Halloween Parade Trending