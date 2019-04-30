EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville hockey player Tyler Berry appears to have found a perfect fit for his college education.

On Monday, the EHS defenseman announced he will play the next four years at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. Berry views Northern Illinois the right choice because of the hockey team and the school's business program.

Berry finished the season with a total of three goals and two assists.

“I am excited to move on and play college hockey,” Berry said. “I know Coach Jason (Walker) helped a lot that last four years at Edwardsville and I thank him a lot. This is a super program and I am excited to go into it.

“I am also excited to help bring their program up to the Division I level and keep it moving forward.”

Berry said what sold him on attending Northern Illinois is the program is very well organized and is a great organization overall. They have a full-time equipment manager and more, which is nice to have.

“I was looking at a few different teams in the area,” Berry said. “I found them and I went out for a skate. All the guys were super nice and I felt at home there.”

Berry plans to major in business administration and minor in marketing and get a certificate in digital production.

“They have a great business school; that is one of the main reasons I wanted to go there was their business school and how prestigious it is,” Berry said. “I want to build my own business around filmmaking and I think it will help me do that. I wanted to go to a school that had a good hockey team, but also the academic side.”Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

