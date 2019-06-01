EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Tigers defeated the Normal Community West Wildcats 12-8 and the Class 4A Bloomington Sectional Championship at Horenberger Field on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University.

Drake Westcott was 2-for-3 with two home runs and six RBI, including a grand slam in the bottom of the second inning for the Tigers. Joe Copeland was 2-for-4 with three RBI and Dalton Wallace was 2-for-3 with two RBI.

After coming in for relief of Grant Schaefer, Dawson Taylor picked up his fifth win of the season. He struck out for batters, walked two, and gave up two hits and two earned runs.

Collin Salter came into the sixth and shut the game down with two scoreless innings.

Edwardsville advances to the Springfield Super-Sectional and will play Chicago (Marist) on Monday at 6 pm at Lincoln Land Community College.