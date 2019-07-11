EDWARDSVILLE - Culver’s in Edwardsville will be undergoing some extensive renovations from 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, to its re-opening at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 19. A ribbon cutting is set for 4 p.m. Monday, July 22, at 6724 Old Troy Road in Edwardsville.

Kelly Cobb, the owner, and manager of the popular Culver’s in Edwardsville is in his 14th year at the location. He opened in January 2006.

The entire restaurant is expected to be fully functional when it reopens on July 19.

Cobb said the plan is to remodel the inside of the Culver’s Restaurant with new booths and the dining room will be reconfigured to provide more privacy for customers. New carpet and tiling and a stone-faced entryway will also provide a new look and feel when customers enter the building, he said. A new mobile phone offering is also planned and the order will be delivered in a waiting area in front, Cobb said.

Culver’s is known for its heart in the community and constant giving nature. Veterans, the military, police, fire and first responders receive an automatic 25 percent discount at Culver’s, something some may not know. He said first responders and veterans have constantly shown him support. Culver’s works each year with the Edwardsville Police Department for its Special Olympics efforts, the Junior Service Club, Meals on Wheels and so many more organizations throughout the year to share a percentage of profits to the charity on certain nights. Every Thursday, there is a balloon night for children at Culver’s.

Cobb invited the public to continue to visit Culver’s until 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, then come back after it reopens on July 19.

