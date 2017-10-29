Area girls cross-country teams and individuals took part in the IHSA sectional meets to determine which teams and individuals would reach next Saturday's IHSA state meet at Detweiler Park in Peoria. The top five teams and top seven individuals on non-qualifying teams advanced to the state meet.

Here's a look at Saturday's results:

CLASS 3A GRANITE CITY SECTIONAL

Edwardsville's Abby Korak finished in eighth place with a time of 17:42.88 to help the Tigers to a third-place team finish at the Granite City Sectional at Wilson Park Saturday morning.

Yorkville took the team title with 26 points, led by individual champion Alyssa Edwards; her time of 16:52.00 set a course record by 40 seconds. Minooka was second with 73 points, followed by the Tigers (89), Lockport Township (117) and New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central (126) to round out the qualifying teams; Alton finished 17th with 500 points, while Granite City had runners competing as individuals on the day.

In addition to Korak, Melissa Spencer (ninth in 17:42.90), Abby Schrobligen (14th in 18:02.71), Jaycie Hudson (22nd in 18:17.78) and Elise Krone (36th in 18:45.78) rounded out the scorers for EHS; Hannah Stuart (41st in 18:57.13) and Emiley England (55th in 19:26.10) also ran for the Tigers on the day.

Jessie Markel led the Redbirds with a 91st-place finish in 20:53.20; she was followed by Ainsley Redman (98th in 21:10.57), Lily Crader (99th in 21:11.26), Kellie Mans (103rd in 21:25.31) and Morgan Rauscher (109th in 21:51.83) to round out Alton's scoring, while Emma Vounard took 114th in 22:22.25. For the Warriors, Chessy Nikonowicz was 90th in 20:19.81, Claire Sykes was 105th in 21:03.37 and Emily Johnson was 123rd in 21:55.92.

CLASS 2A DECATUR MACARTHUR SECTIONAL

Triad had two top-20 finishes on the day to take fourth as a team to move into the state meet next Saturday at the Decatur MacArthur Sectional at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur Saturday morning; Waterloo, led by Jenna Schwartz's 17:20.15 that won her the individual crown, took the team championship with 94 points, followed by Springfield (105), Chatham Glenwood (115), the Knights (116) and Mascoutah (140) to advance to the state meet; Jersey finished 18th with 508 points, while Civic Memorial had two runners compete as individuals.

Alyssa Kowalski finished 11th for Triad with a time of 18:55, followed by Maddie Keller (16th in 19:06), Alyssa Postma (22nd in 19:22), Madi Walter (27th in 19:36) and Sydney Hartoin (40th in 19:52) to round out the scoring; Samantha Kilzer (57th in 20:16) and Allison Dempsey (66th in 20:40) rounded out the runners for Triad.

CLASS 1A CARLINVILLE SECTIONAL

Roxana finished 12th and Metro East Lutheran 21st in the Carlinville Sectional at the Macoupin County Fairgournds Saturday morning and did not advance to the state meet; no individuals also advanced to state as well.

St. Joseph-Ogden took the team title with 56 points, followed by Tolono Unity (59), Champaign St. Thomas More (92), Staunton (100) and Teutopolis (198) all advanced to the state meet as teams; St. Thomas More’s Fran Hendrickson took the individual crown in 17:44.05.

Michaela Tarpley led the Shells with a 34th-place finish in 20:14.55; she was followed by Jennifer Palen (55th in 21:10.99), Janelynn Werth (65th in 21:23.03), Delaney O’Donnell (91st in 25:20.14) and Bailey Isom (89th in 22:40.37) to round out the scoring; Jaidyn Peebles (101st in 23;21.68) and Victoria Tarpley (106th in 23:39.73) rounded out the scoring.

MEL was led by TeAunte Neal (97th in 23:15.84), with Olivia Badalamente (108th in 23:43.87), Morgan Ashauer (115th in 24:15.99), Angela Gausmann (127th in 25:28.40) and Mackenzie Westhoff (134th in 28:05.37) rounding out the MEL scoring; Mackenzie Jungeberg (13th in 28:42.05) also ran for the Knights.

John Hough also contributed to this story.

