EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Community Symphony will present a free concert from 7 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, in Edwardsville’s City Park. Conducted by Angelina McLaughlin-Heil, the group will perform works in the theme “Water is Life!” including a “Pirates of the Caribbean” medley, “Water Music” by Handel, “Russian Sailor’s Dance”, and Gershwin’s “Summertime” (from Porgy and Bess) with Dr. Matthew Allison, flute soloist.

Information about Edwardsville’s Watershed Nature Center will be available, and students from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Suzuki program will perform a short pre-concert program. SIUE’s Suzuki program and the Watershed Nature Center share the same founder in renowned violin pedagogue John Kendall, who with his wife Catherine (Kay) lived in Edwardsville for over 30 years.

The Edwardsville Community Symphony was formed in 2018 with support from the City of Edwardsville. With continuing city support and additional help from the local musicians union, it expanded the number of its family-friendly summer park concerts in 2019 and also will offer a winter concert at the Wildey Theatre.

The ECS is a 501-c-3 tax-exempt non-profit organization, and donations help to cover concert costs. Send financial contributions to PO Box 943, Edwardsville, IL 62025, or see the Edwardsville Community Symphony Facebook page for opportunities to donate electronically.

