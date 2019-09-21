EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Community Symphony will present a free “Epic Works” concert from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, in Edwardsville’s City Park, next to the public library.

This concert will be held in conjunction with the Edwardsville Art Fair, and artist Cara Van Leuven will be painting while the orchestra plays. The orchestra will be guest-conducted by Mary Sweetin, and concert selections include the premiere performance of Sweetin’s tone poem “River Cathedral.”

All ECS concerts are family-friendly and feature a craft table for children. The Artistic Director is Angelina McLaughlin-Heil. The ECS was formed in 2018 with support from the city of Edwardsville. With continuing city support and additional help from the local musicians union, it expanded the number of its family-friendly summer park concerts in 2019 and also will offer a January 10 concert at the Wildey Theatre.

The ECS is a 501-c-3 tax-exempt non-profit organization, and donations help to cover concert costs. Send financial contributions to PO Box 943, Edwardsville, IL., 62025, or see the Edwardsville Community Symphony Facebook page for opportunities to donate electronically.

