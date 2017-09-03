EDWARDSVILLE - Tons of folks from the community came out to the Edwardsville Flea Market Saturday to provide help for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

"Today was fantastic. We did exactly half of the semi truck," Dan Vetter, of the Edwardsville Flea Market said. "We got one more day to go and we plan on filling it up. We've been getting a lot of the good supplies."

Vetter said the amount of donations coming in today has been exceptional.

"We got an abundance of clothes," he said. "We kind of had to tell people that we can't take any more adult clothes. We'll take infant clothes. We've gotten house hold clean stuff, bleaches, cosmetics, grooming supplies, soap, life vest and about 400 pounds of food for the dogs."

Although there has a huge out pour of some supplies Vetter said there are still a few certain items in particular that are needed before they close the trailer tomorrow evening.

"Still need of puppy food, kitten food, infant formula and diapers." Vetter said.

Volunteers will still be out in the parking of the flea market tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 3, collecting supplies to send to Houston.





