EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Community Foundation is pleased to announce two new funds, the Global Brew Community Development Fund (Donor Advised) and the ‘Que & Brew Festival Fund.

Both funds are sponsored by Ryan and Laura High, co-owners of Global Brew Tap House.

“The Global Brew Community Development Fund will support recreation, education, and service-focused initiatives throughout the area,” said Ryan High, Global Brew co-owner.

The ‘Que & Brew Festival Fund supports the ‘Que & Brew Festival, a new annual BBQ competition that will take place Oct. 22, 2022, at Edwardsville City Park.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to reinvest in the community that has treated our family and businesses well for more than 10 years,” High said. “It is our hope that these funds will help shape and develop the future of this region where our family lives, works, and plays.”

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, the Edwardsville Community Foundation is pleased to offer these funds,” ECF Executive Director Pamela Farrar said. “We’re thankful for donors like Ryan and Laura, as well as other donors to ECF who embody the spirit of generous giving and seek to create a lasting legacy that enriches our collective community.”

https://www.edwardsvillecommunityfoundation.org/

About Edwardsville Community Foundation: Established in 1997, ECF was founded to create an organization where people could donate money that would directly impact the quality of life in the local communities. ECF operates as a charitable trust that receives, manages, and distributes tax-deductible charitable contributions for the benefit of the residents in District 7 communities. For more information call 855-464-3223 or visitwww.edwardsvillecommunityfoundation.org

