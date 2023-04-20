EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Community Foundation has appointed Kristopher Lakin as its newest board director. Lakin is currently the Chief Strategy Officer at Sangita Capital Partners, a Clayton, Missouri-based private equity firm with holdings that span four continents in a myriad of sectors, including technology, healthcare, cannabis, real estate, infrastructure, and media.

“Change emanates from the grassroots, which was the founding impetus of ECF more than 25 years ago and remains its bailiwick today,” Lakin said. “As Dr. King famously said, ‘Everybody can be great because everybody can serve,’ a principle that shines brightly throughout ECF’s entire organization.”

“We are pleased to have Kris join the board and lend his expertise in strategy and relationship building to add value to our organization,” said Caryn Mefford, ECF Board Chair. Prior to Sangita, Kris worked for nearly a decade with Edwardsville-based Eudora Global (and its affiliates Atomic 47 and Lineup Media Group), whose portfolio included early-stage financial technology, healthcare, and media companies from both domestic and emerging markets across the globe.

Lakin also serves on the boards of the Historic Saint Louis Street Association and the Edwardsville Futures UTSA Pro Circuit Event. He is a member of St. Boniface Parish as well as the Marist College (Poughkeepsie, NY) and the National Labor College (Washington, D.C.) alumni associations.

Lakin resides in Edwardsville with his wife Lindsay and their children, Sloane and Henry. About Edwardsville Community Foundation: Established in 1997, ECF was founded to create an organization where people could donate money that would directly impact the quality of life in the local communities. ECF operates as a charitable trust that receives, manages, and distributes tax-deductible charitable contributions for the benefit of the local communities. For more information, call 855-464-3223 or visit www.edwardsvillecommunityfoundation.org

