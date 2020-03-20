EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Community Foundation is stepping forward in this time of need for those most impacted by the coronavirus and the shut down of business.

"As our community faces the unprecedented reality of the coronavirus, the Edwardsville Community Foundation is pleased to collaborate with the following organizations to meet the need for those most impacted by both the virus and the shut down of business," the Edwardsville Community Foundation said. "The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon community is fortunate to have so many wonderful organizations whose work is motivated by generosity, community and care for the ultimate survival and thriving of our community and its citizens."

ECF will be working in partnership to raise funds for grants to support the following organizations: City of Edwardsville, YMCA, Edwardsville Neighbors, Main Street Community Center, Glen Ed Pantry and the Edwardsville Public Library. The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce will provide support for this important community initiative. The Edwardsville Community Foundation anticipates that each of these groups, which already provide invaluable service to many local residents on an ongoing basis, will see an increased demand for need, as daily life becomes more challenging.

"This is a time to come together, and we are so thrilled that we live in this community at this time, where caring for each other is on the front line of our culture,” says ECF Executive Director Pam Farrar. “By using the framework of the Edwardsville Community Foundation to collect funds in conjunction with the collaborative partnership of our key entities and organizations, we are able to maximize the reach and impact.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Mayor Hal Patton said the city is grateful for these partnerships and will work side by side to provide services for those in need.

"The next few weeks will not be normal, but working together our community will meet this public health challenge head-on," he said.

To support this initiative, ECF has established the ECF Community Covid-19 Relief Fund as a central location for donations. Gifts to this fund will be distributed quickly to partner organizations. Individuals and businesses can make donations here.

For further information or inquiries, please contact Pam Farrar at (855) 464-3223.

About Edwardsville Community Foundation: Edwardsville Community Foundation was founded to create an organization where people could donate money that would directly impact the quality of life in the local communities. ECF operates as a charitable trust that receives, manages, and distributes tax-deductible charitable contributions for the benefit of the residents living in the local communities, as defined by the Edwardsville School District 7. Since its inception in 1997, ECF has distributed more than $6.6 million to charitable causes.

More like this: