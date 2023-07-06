EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Community Foundation (ECF) is proud to announce its 2023 scholarships, which include 51 individual scholarships for District 7 high school seniors to continue their education. The total amount awarded this year is $109,400.

Each year, ECF manages the selection and distribution of numerous scholarship funds on behalf of generous donors whose charitable gifts make these awards possible. ECF thanks individual donors, businesses, and organizations for their generous contributions.

“All of ECF’s scholarship awards are a direct result of donors who want to positively impact local students' education,” Pamela Farrar, ECF executive director, said. “We’re so appreciative of their generosity.”

“It's comforting to know that there are people in my community who understand how important learning is, and provide resources for students to have more autonomy in affording their education. It helps rebuild that space to learn by taking risks, to learn by doing, without as much worry about the support you have to do that. I feel really lucky to grow up in a place like Edwardsville and be surrounded by people who value education,” Caspar Dowdy, EHS 2023 graduate and recipient of the Gordon Dodds Literary Scholarship and Charles A. Wentz Jr. Family Scholarship, said.

The 2023 recipients:

Vyla Hupp Leila Leitner Anderson Memorial Scholarship

Emmy Larrew Karen Bardelmeier Albrecht Medical Technology Scholarship

Thaddeus Wells Nadine Penelton Bradshaw Scholarship

Reese Noll L.J. and Faye E. Burrus Family Scholarship

Margaret Klusas, Caroline Marcus, Sydney Sobczak, Elizabeth Stock Busey Bank Community Scholarships (Madison/St. Clair Counties)

Simona Bodo Mildred A. Carr Scholarship

Ella Heddinghaus Judy DeSart Memorial Healthcare Scholarship

Madeline Burkart Dennis DeToye Visual Art Scholarship

Caspar Dowdy Gordon Dodds Literary Award

John LeBrie, Ella Koerkenmeier Dirty Dozen Edwardsville High School Class of 1953 College Scholarship

Taylor Frick, Sumner Guebert ECF Fine Arts Scholarship

Taylor Heberer, Sophia Ivnik: Loretta "Babs" Enloe Memorial CEO Program Scholarship

Tanner Garner Ryan Garbs Gold Star Memorial Scholarship

Caroline Marcus Goshen Rotary Scholarship Award

Avary Osbourne Sharon Petty Field Hockey Scholarship

Natalie Becker Edwardsville High School Drama Club Scholarship

Article continues after sponsor message

Marlaina Graney, Brandon Reed: Dave Rieger Golf Scholarship

Axton Anom, Emmy Larrew, Izzy O’Day, Jonathan Stump: Leigh Sills Scholarship

Gavin Edwards Mark Speciale Family Vocational Scholarship

John Labrie Marvin “Preach” Webb Scholarship

Ella Koerkenmeier Raymond & Lucia Weber Scholarship

Selen Aktuna, Emmy Larrew, Isabelle O’Day: Charles A. Wentz, Jr. EHS Engineering

Ella Koerkenmeier, Caroline Marcus, Jonathan Stump: Charles A. Wentz, Jr. Business and Science Scholarship

Charles A. Wentz, Jr. Family Scholarships:

Cole Simpson Frederick & Sophia Blume Bohm EHS Educational Scholarship

Madison Deck Christian P. & Frances Kaiser Smith EHS Educational Scholarship

Grace Ramsey William H. & Emma Smith Bohm EHS Educational Scholarship

Brianna Paul Emma D. Maria Bohm EHS Educational Scholarship

Alexis Trimm Heinrich A. & Margaretha Roeth Wentz EHS Educational Scholarship

Anmar Bahrainwala John P. & Louisa Tschannen Sehnert EHS Educational Scholarship Caspar Dowdy Conrad A. & Louis Sehnert Wentz EHS Educational Scholarship

Eleanore Feldman Charles A. & Frances Bohm Wentz EHS Educational Scholarship

Reese Noll Wilbur H. Smith Bohm EHS Educational Scholarship

Charles A. Wentz, Jr. Church Scholarships:

Lillian Armstrong St. John's Methodist Church

Taylor Frick New Bethel United Methodist Church

Ella Cook, Samuel Wittek Charles A. Wentz, Jr. EHS Student Athlete Scholarship

Thaddeus Wells Harry K. & Carol A. Windland Building Trades Scholarship in Memory of Harry E. Windland

About Edwardsville Community Foundation: Established in 1997, ECF was founded to create an organization where people could donate money that would directly impact the quality of life in the local communities. ECF operates as a charitable trust that receives, manages, and distributes tax-deductible charitable contributions for the benefit of the residents in District 7 communities. For more information, call 855-464-3223 or visit www.edwardsvillecommunityfoundation.org

More like this: