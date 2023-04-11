BELLEVILLE - Edwardsville's boy track and field team is rounding into shape as the season develops and showcased some of its best talents Saturday at the Norm Armstrong Invitational. Civic Memorial also competed with the top-notch athletes at the meet, as did Alton, Triad, Roxana, and Granite City.

Edwardsville head boys track and field coach Chad Lakatos said he saw positives in the meet but also sees a lot of work still left to do for the team as the spring unfolds.

Edwardsville travels to Mascoutah on Friday for a noon Military Classic Meet.

“Some of our biggest positives in the Saturday meet were Clayton Lakatos with P.R. in the 300 hurdles, Iose Epenesa in the shot put and discus, and our pole vaulter Ethan Stukenberg,” he said. “Not to take anything away from these kids but we had some of our long jumpers and triple jumpers out on spring break, but they will be back. I am looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Collinsville's K.J. Thorps-Watt won the high jump and finished fourth in the triple jump, while Edwardsvile's Clayton Lakatos was second in the 300-meter hurdles, Stukenberg was second in the pole vault and Epenesa won the discus throw as the main local highlights at the Norm Armstrong Invitational boys track meet, one of the largest in the state, Friday morning and afternoon at Bob Goalby Field on the campus of Belleville West High.

Homewood-Flossmoor won the meet with 84 points, with Minooka second at 57 points, Cahokia was third with 54.5 points, East St. Louis came in fourth with 46 points, in fifth place was Chicago Kenwood with 43 points, Naperville Central came in sixth at 35 points, O'Fallon was seventh with 30.33 points, Edwardsville was eighth with 26 points, St, Louis St. Mary's Catholic was ninth with 24 points and Marion rounded out the top ten with 23 points.

Among other area teams, Collinsville was 12th with 20 points, Triad was 14th with 16.5 points, Civic Memorial tied for 19th with Rockton Hononegah and Plainfield East with 11 points each, Roxana was 30th with four points, Alton came in 32nd with one point and Granite City failed to score.

Edwardsville head boys track and field coach Chad Lakatos said he saw positives in the meet, but also sees a lot of work still left to do for the team as the spring unfolds.

“One of our biggest positives were Clayton with P.R. in the 300 hurdles, Iose in the shot put and discus and our pole vaulter Ethan Stukenberg,” he said. “Not to take anything away from these kids but we had some of our long jumpers and triple jumpers out on spring break, but they will be back. I am looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In the individual results, Nathan Hippard of Mascoutah won the 100 meters at 10.80 seconds, with Kenneth Buchanon of East St. Louis ninth at 11.10 seconds, Alton's Sam Elliott-Barnes had a time of 11.22 seconds, Owen Lightner of Triad came in at 11.48 seconds, Edwardsville's Johnnie Robinson had a time of 11.55 seconds, Josh Davis of Granite City was in at 11.86 seconds and Andrew Fondrodona of CM had a time of 12.11 seconds. Minooka's Cael Hiser won the 200 meters with a time of 21.94 seconds, with Devion Montgomery of the Flyers was fifth at 22.15 seconds and Buchanon was seventh at 22.58 seconds. The Knights' Louis Yohannes came in at 23.21 seconds, Shawn Rogers of the Warriors was in at 23.25 seconds, Robinson had a time of 23.40 seconds, Harris came in at 23.48 seconds, Fonrodona had a time of 24.35 seconds and Collinsville's Amauri Harper was in at 24.63 seconds.

Donovan McIntosh of St. Mary's won the 400 meters with a time of 49.24 seconds, with the Flyers' Timothy Cross coming in fourth at 50.94 seconds and teammate Quentin Stepney eighth at 51.55 seconds. Granite's Antonio Dean had a time of 53.69 seconds, the Kahoks' Jeremiah Yarbough was in at 54.96 seconds, Zach Wooten of the Eagles had a time of 57.05 seconds and Shrawan Benjakar of the Tigers was in at 57.76 seconds, The winner of the 500 meters was Zach Thomas of O'Fallon with a time of 1:56.28, with Collinsville's Trey Peterson placing fourth at 1:57.97 and CM"s Justice Eldridge seventh at 1:59,01. Darris Ivy of East St. Louis came in at 2:00.61, while Edwardsville's Scott Baxter was in at 2:05.86, Alton's Christian Kotzamanis had a time of 2:10.25, Triad's Miles Venhaus was in at 2:10.83 and Granite's Daniel Wilson had a time of 2:11.68.

Foster Shelbert of Naperville Central won the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:23.75, with Jackson Collman of CM fifth at 4:31.61. Drew Twyman of Triad was in at 4:44.15, with Edwardsville's Jackson Amick right behind at 4:44.59, Devontae Ellard of East St. Louis was in at 5:05.76, Ben Helfrich of Alton had a time of 5:08.24, Collinsville's Ben Simpkins was in at 5:14.32 and Martin had a time of 5:33.13. Dylan Ybarra of O'Fallon took the 3,200 meters with a time of 9:22.05, with Ben Perulfi of Edwardsville eighth at 9:57.50. Teammate Hugh Davis came in at 9:58.06, while Noah Gallivan of Alton had a time of 10:15.19, CM's Jacob Cranford was home at 10:23.26, Andrew Gonski of Collinsville came in at 10:34.46 and Triad's Sam Kuckuck had a time of 10:44.38.

In the hurdles races, the winner of the 110 meters was Demarlynn Taylor of the Flyers, with a time of 14.57 seconds, with Yohannes finishing seventh at 15.27 seconds. The Redbirds' Simon McClaine was in at 15.77 seconds, Lakatos had a time of 16.30 seconds, Talin Nabors of the Kahoks was home at 16.34 seconds, the Warriors' Amari Rodgers-Parrot had a time of 16.82 seconds, Trent Harmon of the Knights was in at 16.93 seconds, Taylor won the 300 meters at 39.34 seconds, with Lakatos second at 40.52 seconds, McClaine had a time of 41.96 seconds, Rodgers-Parrot was home at 43.60 seconds, Nabors had a time of 45.16 seconds and Harmon came in at 45.79 seconds.

In the relay races, Homewood-Flossmoor won the 4x100 meters at 41.75 seconds, with East St. Louis third at 42.51 seconds, Triad came in fourth at 42.59 seconds and Edwardsville was seventh at 42.75 seconds. Alton was in at 43.95 seconds, Granite had a time of 45.90 seconds, Collinsville was in at 46.52 seconds and CM had a time of 47.01 seconds. The 4x200 meters also went to Homewood-Flossmoor at 1:28.62, with Triad coming in third at 1:29.99 and Edwardsville was fourth at 1:30.39. Alton's team had a time of 1:33.29, East Side had a time of 1:33.65, Granite's time was 1:36.62, Collinsville came in at 1:37.76 and CM's time was 1:42.48.

In the 4x400 meters, the Flyers were the winners with a time of 3:24.51, with Alton coming in eighth at 3:32,67. Edwardsville had a time of 3:34.92 and Collinsville was home at 3:39.07. In the 4x800 meters, Marion was the winner at 8:03.86, while CM finished fourth at 8:13.83 and Alton was eighth at 8:27.04. East St. Louis had a time of 8:39.67, Edwardsville's time was 8:50.93 and Triad was in at 9:54.27.

Over in the field events, Thorps-Watt cleared 1.95 meters to win the high jump, with Tashon Crockarell of Triad placing third on the fewest misses rule over Nicholas Deloach of Cahokia and Julius Washington of Kenwood, all clearing 1,85 meters. East Side's Curtis Bownes cleared 1.75 meters, and both Kylin Jordan of Collinsville and Antonio Dean of Granite went over at 1.70 meters. In the pole vault, Andrew Undesser of Minooka won, going over at 4.42 meters, with Stukenberg second at 4.27 meters to finish second and Parker Friederich of Triad went over at 3.35 meters.

Parrish Hartley of Kenwood won the long jump, having a distance of 6.86 meters, with Kellen Brnfre of the Tigers going 6.15 meters, Shamond McClain of East Side had a jump of 6.03 meters and Logan Webb of Granite jumped 5.62 meters. In the triple jump, Deloach was the winner with a leap of 14,27 meters, with Thorps-Watt coming in fourth at 13.26 meters, while McClain had a jump of 12.08 meters.

In the discus throw, Epenesa won the event with a throw of 49.51 meters, with Roxana's Ashton Noble coming in fifth at 45.41 meters. Collinsville's Devin Habermehl had a toss of 42.63 meters, Bownes had a throw of 41.64 meters, Jaylun Nelson of Triad came up with a throw of 38.42 meters, Alton's Christian Hardin had a toss of 33.76 meters and Granite's Demarco Clark had a toss of 22.17 meters. The shot put was won by Chase Crawford of Cahokia, who had a throw of 18.34 meters, while Epenesa came up with a throw of 14.45 meters, Bownes was right behind at 14.38 meters, Jonathan Sewell of Collinsville had a toss of 14.17 meters, Hardin had a throw of 12.81 meters, Nelson had a toss of 12.76 meters and Jayden Moore of Granite came up with a throw of 10.30 meters.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: