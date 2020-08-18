EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville City officials issues a letter to select businesses advising them of changes announced over the weekend by Governor Pritzker.

On Sunday, August 16, 2020, Governor Pritzker announced the tightening of social restrictions in the Metro East area after Region 4 saw its third consecutive day of COVID-19 positivity rates above 8%.

The increased restrictions include:

* Mandatory closing time of 11:00PM for bars, restaurants, casinos, meetings, social events, and gatherings

* No congregating, standing or waiting in line, inside or outside - Bars and restaurants must take reservations

* No dancing, standing or sitting at bars - Its recommended bar stools be removed

* Everyone should be seated at tables - A maximum of 6 people per table with tables spaced at least 6 feet apart

* Meetings, social events and casinos are limited to 25% of capacity up to a maximum of 25 people

* Reception halls are closed

* Party buses are closed

If the positivity rate continues over 8% after 14 days, the Governor indicated more stringent mitigations could be applied, including the closure of indoor bars and dining.

Edwardsville City leaders recognize that businesses, organizations, schools, and childcare facilities all play an important part in preventing the spread of COVID-19. "Taking the simple and relatively unobtrusive steps of wearing masks, cleaning hands, and socially distancing will help get us back to Phase 4 quickly", said Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford.

The letter also reviews new enforcement rules released by the Department of Public Health last week. The full text of the letter can be seen on the City's website: https://www.cityofedwardsville.com/DocumentCenter/View/1779/Letter-to-Bars-and-Rest-081720-v-2?bidId=

