The Edwardsville City Council meeting of Tuesday, February 4, 2020, discussed cannabis possession, vaping and tobacco regulations, new buildings, and the new ice rink.

Cannabis laws and regulations are still being worked out for Edwardsville. An ordinance clarifying some of the regulations regarding possession of cannabis and paraphernalia was passed by the council.

“This action will update the city ordinances regarding the possession of cannabis and cannabis paraphernalia, in order to bring the ordinance in compliance with the Illinois statutes. Updating this ordinance will bring our city in line with state statutes and allow for a manner to address those individuals under the age of 21 illegally using cannabis and CBD products at a local level,” said Risavy.

The council also passed an ordinance that would create stronger regulations to prevent underage vape use.

“This action will update the city’s ordinance regarding the possession of tobacco products and accessories in order for us to be able to address vaping devices. Updating the ordinance will allow our city to deal with underage vaping products at the local level,” said Risavy.

The council authorized a development plan for 505 Development Group with plans for the building at 32 South State Route 157. The proposed building will be five stories tall, house a restaurant and brewery, a parking garage, and condominiums.

The council also took action to keep moving forward with the new ice rink. They agreed to a professional services agreement with Chiodini Architects.

“In recent times they’ve built four different rinks and they’re gonna bring those business plans to a table right away, customize it for our goals. We would have one of the only in the country that they’ve been able to find that would have a functional track above it. They love the idea, they talked to me and said it's something that could be a model for other facilities. We’re looking at something that's more like a recreational center. So it brings in people all day long for fitness or training programs as well as having the teen center there. It’s gonna be a multiplex, it's something we sorely need for the future,” said Mayor Patton.

