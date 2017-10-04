EDWARDSVILLE - The Nature Preserve Foundation at Watershed Nature Center's application for $9,000 in special parks project funding was approved unanimously by the Edwardsville city council at Tuesday night's meeting.

Alderman Craig Louer said the money will come from the tourism fund which is being allocated to each of the city's special parks.

"It's really a beautification of a city asset," Louer said. "We're using the tax money that we're getting from the tourism fund to make one of our special parks much more attractive. Hopefully attracting visitors, and they're spending it on something the city owns, that the taxpayers own."

Mayor Hal Patton said he thinks that this is a great use of the funds.

"Not only the tourist are paying for these improvements but they're going to benefit by being able to see the city assets," Mayor Patton said. "It's a benefit for those that live here and those that are visiting."

The Watershed Nature Center is currently working on improvements that include the Education Meadow and Shoreline Classroom as apart of their Access Nature campaign.

