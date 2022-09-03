EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Children’s Museum is currently looking for volunteers who want to give back to their community and help spark curiosity in learners of all ages! Opportunities are now available every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nickel Plate Station, located on the ECM campus.

This historic train station has been reimagined as a transportation-themed educational space where the Museum’s young guests can learn through hands-on play. Nickel Plate Station houses a custom-made modular railway table, a light table, train books, and games, as well as rotating exhibits throughout the year. Volunteer responsibilities include greeting visitors and making sure children play safely.

“As a local nonprofit with a small staff, we’re grateful for the generosity of our volunteers who help keep the Museum running,” said Kristen Fries, executive director of ECM. “Because this opportunity is limited to just a few hours once a week, it’s the perfect introduction for new volunteers, especially retirees who have a little extra time to give.”

Individuals interested in volunteering are invited to contact Fries at education@edwardsvillechildrensmuseum.org or 618-692-2094.

About Edwardsville Children’s Museum: Edwardsville Children’s Museum is committed to stimulating curiosity and cultivating learning at the age of wonder. ECM believes that kids of all ages learn through discovery and hands-on play. All exhibits and programs are designed to build happy and curious learners from ages six months to 60 years. Families are invited to explore ECM’s exhibits, discover its seasonal programs, or become members for year-round learning fun. For more information, visit www.edwardsvillechildrensmuseum.org.

