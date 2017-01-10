EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville varsity cheerleaders captured first place in the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association (ICCA) State Cheerleading Championship this past weekend at the Prairie State Convention Center in Springfield.

The Edwardsville junior varsity cheerleaders captured third place in the ICCA large schools division. The competition was on Jan. 7-8.

Shanna Combes, the head EHS cheerleading coach, said she was extremely proud of all the varsity and junior varsity girls for such a standout performance once again.

Combes said the girls practice nearly non-stop during the season two hours a day after school and sometimes three hours on Saturdays. She described the girls on the team as good all-around athletes with a work ethic nearly second to none.

Combes said the more the cheerleaders perform and continue to get recognition, the more the public becomes aware of what it takes to be a cheerleader at the high school level today.

This is the second consecutive year that Edwardsville has won the large schools state crown at the ICCA Championships. The Tigers will compete in the IHSA state meet later in the month.

"The girls have so much determination and dedication," Combes said. "I don't think I have ever worked with a bunch of girls so determined to prove themselves when they go up north. You have to have endurance, strength to be a good cheerleader. The competition is something we take very seriously."

Combes pointed out in cheerleading, the girls have 2 to 3 minutes to prove themselves, unlike a basketball game where a team has four quarters and a lot of time.

"Our stunting and our overall endurance is so strong this year," Combes said. "I am very proud of the girls."

Below is the list of the Varsity Cheerleaders:

Morgan Allen

Cyrina Beckmann

Jordan Bielicke

Abbie Carpenter

Tara Colligan

Mia Dalla Riva

Abigail Davey

Lindsey Dial

Kylie Dietz

Morgan Goebel

Grace Hauch

Drea Hoedebeck

Kaitlyn Kent

Jasmyn Kloster

Taylor Marrs

Maddie McDaniel

Emma Moore

Rachel Mullican

Taegan Riley

Alyxandria Smith

Hannah Stubits

Micah Summers

Emily Voss

Paige Way

Sydney Weber

Below is a list of all the JV Cheerleaders:

Kaitlin Baker

Hannah Barker

Tatiana Capeles

Lauren Garver

Laura Giguere

Olivia Grote

Cierra Guerrero

Emilee Gulledge

Tess Kruse

Emma Laughlin

Chloe Luster

Olivia Maue

Christina Mills

Ashley Myers

Natalie Niehaus

Nicole Quirin

Jocelyn Tiller

Jade Townsend

Ellery Tyrrell

Amy Wachowski

Kayleigh Wallace

Madison Wente

