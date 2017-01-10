Edwardsville cheerleaders claim ICCA state title for second straight year
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville varsity cheerleaders captured first place in the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association (ICCA) State Cheerleading Championship this past weekend at the Prairie State Convention Center in Springfield.
The Edwardsville junior varsity cheerleaders captured third place in the ICCA large schools division. The competition was on Jan. 7-8.
Shanna Combes, the head EHS cheerleading coach, said she was extremely proud of all the varsity and junior varsity girls for such a standout performance once again.
Combes said the girls practice nearly non-stop during the season two hours a day after school and sometimes three hours on Saturdays. She described the girls on the team as good all-around athletes with a work ethic nearly second to none.
Combes said the more the cheerleaders perform and continue to get recognition, the more the public becomes aware of what it takes to be a cheerleader at the high school level today.
This is the second consecutive year that Edwardsville has won the large schools state crown at the ICCA Championships. The Tigers will compete in the IHSA state meet later in the month.
"The girls have so much determination and dedication," Combes said. "I don't think I have ever worked with a bunch of girls so determined to prove themselves when they go up north. You have to have endurance, strength to be a good cheerleader. The competition is something we take very seriously."
Combes pointed out in cheerleading, the girls have 2 to 3 minutes to prove themselves, unlike a basketball game where a team has four quarters and a lot of time.
"Our stunting and our overall endurance is so strong this year," Combes said. "I am very proud of the girls."
Below is the list of the Varsity Cheerleaders:
Morgan Allen
Cyrina Beckmann
Jordan Bielicke
Abbie Carpenter
Tara Colligan
Mia Dalla Riva
Abigail Davey
Lindsey Dial
Kylie Dietz
Morgan Goebel
Grace Hauch
Drea Hoedebeck
Kaitlyn Kent
Jasmyn Kloster
Taylor Marrs
Maddie McDaniel
Emma Moore
Rachel Mullican
Taegan Riley
Alyxandria Smith
Hannah Stubits
Micah Summers
Emily Voss
Paige Way
Sydney Weber
Below is a list of all the JV Cheerleaders:
Kaitlin Baker
Hannah Barker
Tatiana Capeles
Lauren Garver
Laura Giguere
Olivia Grote
Cierra Guerrero
Emilee Gulledge
Tess Kruse
Emma Laughlin
Chloe Luster
Olivia Maue
Christina Mills
Ashley Myers
Natalie Niehaus
Nicole Quirin
Jocelyn Tiller
Jade Townsend
Ellery Tyrrell
Amy Wachowski
Kayleigh Wallace
Madison Wente
