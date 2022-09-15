The Exercise Coach Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - Health and fitness are a top priority in most people's lives, and The Exercise Coach in Edwardsville aims to make a difference that way for each of their clients. The Edwardsville Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the new business, located at 1181 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville.

Wendy Grich, the owner of The Exercise Coach, said her group is very excited to make a home in Edwardsville.

"We have had a fabulous response," she said. "We use strength training and a whole plan for people to get healthy. My husband and I bought this franchise because we live in the area. We always try to support local businesses. The Edwardsville area is growing so fast. We moved here in 2000 from St. Louis.

"Back then, we thought, 'We wish there were more restaurants and grocery stores,' and now we have them and so much more. We love it here. We have certified exercise coach trainers and we are looking at hiring some more. This is a family business with me, my husband, and my daughter. We look forward to being in business here in Edwardsville."

The Exercise Coach stresses 20-minute workouts that are data-driven and led by a certified coach.

For more information, visit The Exercise Coach website at exercisecoach.com/edwardsville.

