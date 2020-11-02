EDWARDSVILLE – Looking for some COVID-safe, family-friendly fun? Pack your lawn chairs, blankets, family and friends into the car for two drive-in movie nights at Edwardsville High School. Edwardsville CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) program will be hosting an outdoor movie experience at Edwardsville High School (6161 Center Grove Road) on Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14. Both nights will showcase double features of popular holiday movies.

The event titled, 'Merry Little Movie Night' is a class business endeavor conceived, planned and executed entirely by Edwardsville CEO program’s twenty high school seniors (class of 2021). All proceeds from this event will directly benefit the Edwardsville CEO program which is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization.

The Edwardsville CEO program is made up of local students from Edwardsville High School, Metro-East Lutheran High School and Father McGivney Catholic High School. The program provides entrepreneurial education throughout the school year and is led by Facilitator, Hannah Allison. While Edwardsville CEO is comprised of students from various local schools, the program is treated as its own entity, priding itself on uniting different schools, different students, and different backgrounds.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The way these students have come together to organize this event has been truly inspiring,” said Allison. “While still handling all of their normal high school classes and obligations, they’ve worked with the City of Edwardsville, local law enforcement and the Madison County Health Department to ensure that this is a safe, fun experience for everyone. It’s been an excellent learning opportunity for these students and will be a fun event for our community to enjoy.”

Since August, CEO students have spent the first part of each school day touring local businesses and visiting with guest speakers, affording them the opportunity to learn how to successfully own and operate a business. Students work together in the fall to run a class business and then switch gears in the spring to develop and launch their own individual businesses.

The lessons they learn through these experiences and community connections provide them the tools for success, no matter which career paths they choose. Both nights, the parking lot will open for the event at 5:00 p.m. and the first movie will begin at 6:00 p.m. Food vendors for both nights include: Burgers STL, Cake POP a Go-Go, Goshen Coffee and S’mores Shack. Ticket options include general admission and VIP. $50 general admission tickets include a bag of popcorn and two waters. Those who purchase the $100 VIP ticket will be given a reserved spot in the front two rows as well as a special VIP bag that will include specialty popcorn from Chef’s Shoppe as well as additional goodies from local businesses in the area. Spaces are limited, so those who are interested are encouraged to reserve their tickets in advance at ceomovienight.eventbrite.com!

The safety of guests and participants is Edwardsville CEO’s highest priority. Students have worked closely with the Madison County Health Department, District 7 personnel and City of Edwardsville officials to create a Safety Operation Plan that will ensure they are following all suggested safety precautions regarding COVID-19.

For more information, visit the Edwardsville CEO website (edwardsvilleceo.com) or Facebook/Instagram pages @edwardsvilleceo. ### Cutline: Edwardsville CEO Class presenting ‘Merry Little Movie Night’ event.

More like this: