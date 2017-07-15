EDWARDSVILLE — One of the trademarks of the Edwardsville High School baseball program is that no matter what the score or situation is, the Tigers keep on playing hard and striving.

And although the Tigers lost to the BTL Hornets of Kansas City 10-2 in five innings on Friday afternoon at the Edwardsville Sports Complex in a group game of the Prep Baseball Report Mid-America Under-17 World Series tournament, Edwardsville catcher Ben Basarich was a example of the Tigers' never-say-die attitude.

“We're out here competing until the end," Basarich said. "I mean, we didn't get the result we wanted, but I still feel like we competed very well.”

In addition to his other duties behind the plate, the catcher is responsible for calling what kind of pitches that his pitcher may throw to certain batters. Basarich's philosophy is very quite simple.

“I think just work the pitcher's strong suit, and try not to have to use the off-speed as much, Basarich said.

In evaluating what may work for a certain pitcher on a certain day, and what may not, Basarich tries to keep things as easy as possible.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We just really just try to work fastballs a lot, with their strengths,” Basarich said. “And if we get a guy who got a good offspeed, like Chase Gockel,” he also said laughing while looking at his teammate.

The two were having fun during the interview, which is typical of the Tigers' team. The players truly enjoy being around each other during the season.

“Oh, yeah, it's been a lot of fun,” Basarich said with a warm smile. “Great coaching and a good group of guys.”

The junior-to-be at Edwardsville High has big plans ahead, as he looks forward to the 2018 regular season.

“Oh, yeah,” a very confident Basarich said. “I mean, I'm gonna work at it as hard as I can. Give 100 percent every day.”

When the season starts next spring, you can expect Ben Basarich behind the plate, calling the games and helping the Tiger pitching staff enjoy another successful campaign.

More like this: