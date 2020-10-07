ALTON - Edwardsville took the top four spots, with Edwardsville's Ryan Watts winning the individual title in the large school event in the boys' large school Madison County cross country meet on Tuesday at Alton's Gordon Moore Park.

The Tigers won the large school championship with a near-perfect 17 points, with Triad coming in second with 72 points, Collinsville placed third with 87 points, Highland came in fourth with 98 points, Alton was fifth with 106 points, and Granite City was sixth with 120 points.

LARGE SCHOOL

Watts won the large school race with a time of 15:54.04, with Geo Patrylak in second with a time of 16:38.39. Ryan Luitjohan was third at 16:42.65, and Drew Stover placed fourth with a time of 16:44.32. Jacob Grandone came in seventh, coming in at 17:02.44, with Jack Draper having a time of 17:51.26, and Wyatt Erber was clocked in 18:12.18.

Alton's leading runner was Dylan Forsythe, who came in at 17:53. with Simon McClaine coming in at 18:23, Christian Kotzamanis had a time of 18:29, River Wrishnick was clocked in 18:53, and Victor Humphrey had a time of 19:06.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

