EDWARDSVILLE – Well into the month of December, homes and businesses throughout the area are really getting into the Christmas spirit.

Businesses located on Main Street in Downtown Edwardsville have “decked the halls” for a friendly competition sponsored by the City of Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department.

Milo’s Tobacco Road, 222 Artisan Bakery & Café, Whiskey Bones Supply Co., RunWell, Mojo’s Music and Gori Julian & Associates, P.C., expressed their creativity by decorating their storefronts for the Downtown in December Window Decorating Contest.

Brenton Ward, Recreation Support Supervisor for the City of Edwardsville, mentioned that the friendly competition between the local businesses is a great opportunity for the Downtown landscape to get into Christmas spirit.

“The point we wanted to put across with this contest was to try to get our downtown Main Street area to be festive,” he said. “Our local businesses, which are great, went through and decorated their storefronts with a festive theme.”

The best part of this competition is that it is entirely interactive; citizens can vote on the best decorated storefronts by “liking” their photo on the City of Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Facebook page. The photo with the most “likes” will earn some priceless bragging rights.

“The city is dependent on unity, and I feel like the more programs that benefit everyone, the better, as far as publicity and relationships are concerned,” he said.

The effort going into these decorations are impressive, Ward also mentioned.

“It’s great to see the businesses’ effort going into everything,” he said. “As you can see from the photos, you see that they put a ton of effort in.”

The final tally of “likes” will be taken at Noon on Dec. 21, so there is still plenty of time to vote for the best display by visiting the City of Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page and viewing the “Downtown in December Window Decorating Contest” photo album.

