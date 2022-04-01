EDWARDSVILLE - Mark Massey, a broker with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in Edwardsville, received two awards honoring his work to advance the real estate industry and his involvement in local politics at a series of Illinois REALTORS events earlier this week.

Massey won the “REALTOR of the Year” award for the Greater Gateway Association of REALTORS at the 2022 REALTOR of the Year Banquet in Springfield. He also won the 2022 Political Involvement Award during the Illinois REALTORS Capitol Conference, also held in Springfield.

“The [REALTOR of the Year] award recognizes members who have done exceptional work to advance their association and the real estate industry,” according to the Illinois REALTORS website.

In addition to being a broker, Massey is vice-chair of the Illinois REALTORS Political Involvement Working Group and a member of the state association’s REALTORS Political Action Committee (RPAC) Trustees, Strategic Planning, Professional Standards, Finance and Nominating committees.

Massey is also a long-time contributor to the REALTORS Political Action Committee (RPAC) and was inducted into the RPAC Hall of Fame in 2019 for an aggregate lifetime investment of at least $25,000.

For his involvement in local politics, Massey was one of three recipients of the 2022 Political Involvement Award.

“The [Political Involvement] award honors Illinois REALTORS for achievements and excellence in political and grassroots involvement,” according to the Illinois REALTORS website. “Throughout his real estate career, Massey has been committed to promoting the power of REALTOR political advocacy at the state and local level.”

